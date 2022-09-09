220910-N-XN177-1298 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron (HSM) 51 takes off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 10:58 Photo ID: 7408576 VIRIN: 220910-N-XN177-1298 Resolution: 4778x3189 Size: 1.41 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight OPS [Image 54 of 54], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.