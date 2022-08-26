220826-N-ML137-1036 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 26, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Burnett picks up trash at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands during a beach cleanup hosted by the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7407847 VIRIN: 220826-N-ML137-1036 Resolution: 5565x3710 Size: 1.24 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.