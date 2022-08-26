Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    220826-N-ML137-1036 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 26, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Burnett picks up trash at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands during a beach cleanup hosted by the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 09.09.2022
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    CNIC
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    FCPOA

