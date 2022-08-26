220826-N-ML137-1020 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 26, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Topping picks up trash at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands during a beach cleanup hosted by the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:25
|Photo ID:
|7407848
|VIRIN:
|220826-N-ML137-1020
|Resolution:
|2743x4115
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
