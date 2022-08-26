Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup

220826-N-ML137-1020 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 26, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Topping picks up trash at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands during a beach cleanup hosted by the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

