Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup

220826-N-ML137-1005 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 26, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jake Landeros, left, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory Eckert pick up trash at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands during a beach cleanup hosted by the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

