Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) FCPOA Hosts Beach Cleanup

220826-N-ML137-1029 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 26, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee, left, and Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Burnett pick up trash at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands during a beach cleanup hosted by the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

