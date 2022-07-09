The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Eldredge (right), former 309th Fighter Squadron commander, receives a pre-flight briefing with Maj. Lance Tucker, 309th Fighter Squadron commander (left), on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After 28 years, the 309th FS is retiring 27 of Luke AFB’s oldest F-16 Fighting Falcons to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

