The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lance Tucker, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, gives a speech on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 309th FS held a jet signing event to commemorate the last of the 27 oldest F-16 aircraft retiring from the 56th Fighter Wing to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7407824
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-RL243-1054
|Resolution:
|5513x3446
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
