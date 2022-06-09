U.S. Air Force Maj. Lance Tucker, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, gives a speech on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 309th FS held a jet signing event to commemorate the last of the 27 oldest F-16 aircraft retiring from the 56th Fighter Wing to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7407824 VIRIN: 220907-F-RL243-1054 Resolution: 5513x3446 Size: 6.78 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.