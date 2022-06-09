U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueshhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, signs his name on a retiring F-16 Fighting Falcon on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 309th FS held a jet signing event to commemorate the last of the 27 oldest F-16 aircraft retiring from the 56th FW to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7407823
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-RL243-1238
|Resolution:
|5246x3279
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT