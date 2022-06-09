The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueshhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, signs his name on a retiring F-16 Fighting Falcon on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 309th FS held a jet signing event to commemorate the last of the 27 oldest F-16 aircraft retiring from the 56th FW to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

