U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Eldredge, former 309th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to takeoff on his F-16 Fighting Falcon, on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After 28 years, the 309th FS is retiring 27 of Luke AFB’s oldest F-16 Fighting Falcon’s to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7407825
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-RL243-2143
|Resolution:
|5045x2838
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
