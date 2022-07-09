Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment [Image 3 of 4]

    The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Eldredge, former 309th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to takeoff on his F-16 Fighting Falcon, on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After 28 years, the 309th FS is retiring 27 of Luke AFB’s oldest F-16 Fighting Falcon’s to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

