The 309th Fighter Squadron Finishes Block 25 Divestment

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Eldredge, former 309th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to takeoff on his F-16 Fighting Falcon, on Sept. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After 28 years, the 309th FS is retiring 27 of Luke AFB’s oldest F-16 Fighting Falcon’s to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

