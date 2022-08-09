Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference

    AMAMIOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Devon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Japan

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida (center left), and the Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, along with senior leaders from the U.S. Army and JGSDF pose for a photo in solidarity after the U.S. Army Pacific and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force press conference at Camp Amami, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 8. The Generals discussed the U.S.-Japan alliance, the partnership and interoperability between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army, and regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Devon Thomas)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 23:29
    Photo ID: 7406061
    VIRIN: 220908-A-YU969-297
    Resolution: 4592x3448
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: AMAMIOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JGSDF
    USARMY
    USARJ
    Pathways
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OrientShield

