The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida (center left), and the Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, along with senior leaders from the U.S. Army and JGSDF pose for a photo in solidarity after the U.S. Army Pacific and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force press conference at Camp Amami, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 8. The Generals discussed the U.S.-Japan alliance, the partnership and interoperability between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army, and regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Devon Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 23:29 Photo ID: 7406061 VIRIN: 220908-A-YU969-297 Resolution: 4592x3448 Size: 7.59 MB Location: AMAMIOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.