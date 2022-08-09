U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida (left) and the Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, salute JGSDF members shortly after their arrival at Camp Amami in Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 8. The Generals discussed the U.S. Japan alliance, the partnership and interoperability between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army, and regional security at a press conference during the visit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Devon Thomas)

