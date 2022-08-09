The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida (left) and the Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, salute JGSDF members shortly after their arrival at Camp Amami in Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 8. The Generals discussed the U.S. Japan alliance, the partnership and interoperability between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army, and regional security at a press conference during the visit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Devon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 23:29
|Photo ID:
|7406036
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-YU969-264
|Resolution:
|4501x3380
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|AMAMIOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT