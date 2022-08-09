Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference

    AMAMIOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Devon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Japan

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida (left), and the Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, discuss the U.S.-Japan alliance and regional security at a press conference at Camp Amami, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 8. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Devon Thomas)

