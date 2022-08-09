U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief discuss U.S.-Japan alliance, regional security at press conference

The Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, speaks to reporters during the U.S. Army Pacific and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force press conference at Camp Amami, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 8. Gen. Flynn and the Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, the JGSDF chief of staff, discussed the U.S.-Japan alliance, the partnership and interoperability between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army, and regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Devon Thomas)

