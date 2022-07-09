Warthogs fill the flightline for Hawgsmoke 2022

Thirty-seven A-10 Thunderbolt II’s sit on the flightline at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 8, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

