Warthogs fill the flightline for Hawgsmoke 2022

Thirty-seven A-10 Thunderbolt II’s sit on the flightline at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 8, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|09.07.2022
|09.08.2022 17:41
|7405791
|220907-Z-YH478-844
|4852x3228
|3.36 MB
|ID, US
|0
|0
