    Hawgsmoke 2022 Opening Ceremony

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Opening Ceremony

    ID, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots participate in an opening ceremony after arriving at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 7, 2022. The opening ceremony consisted of a heritage flyover from the Warhawk Museum, a missing-man formation performed by 190th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, and other ceremonial traditions. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 17:41
    Photo ID: 7405781
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-YH478-834
    Resolution: 5439x3619
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missing man formation
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    hawgsmoke 2022
    heritage fly over

