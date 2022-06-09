A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots participate in an opening ceremony after arriving at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 7, 2022. The opening ceremony consisted of a heritage flyover from the Warhawk Museum, a missing-man formation performed by 190th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, and other ceremonial traditions. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7405779
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-YH478-836
|Resolution:
|3616x2406
|Size:
|217.59 KB
|Location:
|ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
