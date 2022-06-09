A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots participate in an opening ceremony after arriving at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 7, 2022. The opening ceremony consisted of a heritage flyover from the Warhawk Museum, a missing-man formation performed by 190th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, and other ceremonial traditions. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 17:41 Photo ID: 7405779 VIRIN: 220907-Z-YH478-836 Resolution: 3616x2406 Size: 217.59 KB Location: ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.