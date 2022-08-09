Future sailors visit the USS Constellation

BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Future sailors from the Baltimore area visit the historic ship USS Constellation during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

