BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, administers the oath of enlistment to future sailors from the Baltimore area aboard the historic ship USS Constellation during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Balimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 16:09 Photo ID: 7405617 VIRIN: 220908-N-NO356-0030 Resolution: 8176x5451 Size: 4.21 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future sailors take the oath of enlistment aboard the USS Constellation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.