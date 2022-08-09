Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future sailors fold the ensign aboard the USS Constellation [Image 4 of 5]

    Future sailors fold the ensign aboard the USS Constellation

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Future sailors from the Baltimore area fold the ensign aboard the historic ship USS Constellation after reciting the oath of enlistment during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

    This work, Future sailors fold the ensign aboard the USS Constellation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

