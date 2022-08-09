BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Future sailors from the Baltimore area fold the ensign aboard the historic ship USS Constellation during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore after reciting the oath of enlistment. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 16:09 Photo ID: 7405619 VIRIN: 220908-N-NO356-0078 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.14 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future sailors fold the ensign [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.