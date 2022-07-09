USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

220907-N-NY362-1011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Rylee Schippert, from Warren, Ohio, right, sells food to Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Kent, from Fostoria, Ohio, in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

