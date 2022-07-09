Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220907-N-NY362-1011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Rylee Schippert, from Warren, Ohio, right, sells food to Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Kent, from Fostoria, Ohio, in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
