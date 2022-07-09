USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

220907-N-NY362-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Rylee Schippert, from Warren, Ohio, right, scans beverages in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

