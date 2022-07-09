USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

220907-N-NY362-1015 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Rylee Schippert, from Warren, Ohio, right, sells beverages to Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Steven Conaway, from Philadephia, in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

