220907-N-NY362-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mingxu Du, from Los Angeles, right, sells a beverage to Fireman Jose Salas, from Miami, in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 05:23
|Photo ID:
|7404429
|VIRIN:
|220907-N-NY362-1003
|Resolution:
|1000x696
|Size:
|646.6 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
