USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

220907-N-NY362-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mingxu Du, from Los Angeles, right, sells a beverage to Fireman Jose Salas, from Miami, in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

