Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A member of the Wings of Blue approaches for a landing before the Air Force football game against Northern Iowa on Sept. 3, 2022 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Northern Iowa 48-17 in their regular season opener. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 12:42
|Photo ID:
|7403280
|VIRIN:
|220903-F-XS730-1008
|Resolution:
|4525x3012
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
