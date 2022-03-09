Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa [Image 13 of 22]

    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Jalen Mergerson is tackled by Northern Iowa's Korby Sander on Sept. 3, 2022 during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Northern Iowa 48-17 in their regular season opener. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7403277
    VIRIN: 220903-F-XS730-1001
    Resolution: 2667x1775
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2022
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa
    Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Air Force
    Colorado
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT