Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Jalen Johnson runs with the ball to a touchdown as teammate Luke Hallstrom cheers during a game against Northern Iowa's on Sept. 3, 2022 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Northern Iowa 48-17 in their regular season opener. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

