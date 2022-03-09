U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadets extend flags across the field at halftime during the Air Force football game against Northern Iowa on Sept. 3, 2022 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Northern Iowa 48-17 in their regular season opener. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 12:42 Photo ID: 7403281 VIRIN: 220903-F-XS730-1007 Resolution: 4769x3174 Size: 5.33 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Football vs Northern Iowa [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.