    USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), family and friends stand during “The Army Song” as part of Lt. Col. Daniel Rhoades’ promotion ceremony at the USAMMDA headquarters building, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 1, 2022. Rhoades is the medical director for the USAMMDA Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment (WEMT) Project Management Office. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

