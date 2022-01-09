USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony

Members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), family and friends stand during “The Army Song” as part of Lt. Col. Daniel Rhoades’ promotion ceremony at the USAMMDA headquarters building, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 1, 2022. Rhoades is the medical director for the USAMMDA Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment (WEMT) Project Management Office. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

