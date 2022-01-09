Col. Andy Nuce administers the Oath of Office to newly promoted Lt. Col. Daniel Rhoades during a promotion ceremony at the USAMMDA headquarters building, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 1, 2022. Nuce is the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and Rhoades is the medical director for the USAMMDA Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment (WEMT) Project Management Office. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 10:42 Photo ID: 7403144 VIRIN: 220901-A-PJ332-177 Resolution: 4951x3301 Size: 2.25 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.