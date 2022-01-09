Newly promoted Lt. Col. Daniel Rhoades spends a moment with his daughter, Alix, during his promotion ceremony at the USAMMDA headquarters building, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 1, 2022. Rhoades is the medical director for the USAMMDA Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment (WEMT) Project Management Office. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 10:42 Photo ID: 7403143 VIRIN: 220901-A-PJ332-137 Resolution: 5630x3746 Size: 3.16 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.