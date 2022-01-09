USAMMDA soldiers, family, friends gather for promotion ceremony

Newly promoted Lt. Col. Daniel Rhoades speaks to friends, family and colleagues during his promotion ceremony at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) headquarters building, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 1, 2022. Rhoades is the medical director for the USAMMDA Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment (WEMT) Project Management Office. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

