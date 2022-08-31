Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 4 of 4]

    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by daniel davenport 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220901-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 1, 2022) Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 students await the official arrival of Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering executive officer, Cmdr. Amy Honek, signaling the completion or “ENDEX” (end of exercise) of a field training exercise held on Naval Base Ventura County. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 17:34
    Photo ID: 7402543
    VIRIN: 220901-N-UQ872-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.86 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 4 of 4], by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CECOS Basic Class 273 completes field exercise

    CECOS
    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering
    Civil Engineer Corps Officers School

