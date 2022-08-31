CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX

220901-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 1, 2022) Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 students await the official arrival of Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering executive officer, Cmdr. Amy Honek, signaling the completion or “ENDEX” (end of exercise) of a field training exercise held on Naval Base Ventura County. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022