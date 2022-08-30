220830-N-UQ872-1003 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug. 30, 2022) Ensign Alejandro Trevino, a student in the Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273, participates in a security halt while conducting a patrol during a during five-day CECOS field training exercise at Naval Base Ventura County. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7402542
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-UQ872-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 4 of 4], by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CECOS Basic Class 273 completes field exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT