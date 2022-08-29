220830-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 30, 2022) Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering executive officer, Cmdr. Amy Honek, receives a command post briefing from Ensign Sean Kee, Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 during a five-day field training exercise (FTX). The CECOS FTX is part of a fifteen-week course designed to prepare junior officers for the basics of field operations, leadership and teamwork within Seabee battalions. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7402540
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-UQ872-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 4 of 4], by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CECOS Basic Class 273 completes field exercise
