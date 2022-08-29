CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX

220830-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 30, 2022) Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering executive officer, Cmdr. Amy Honek, receives a command post briefing from Ensign Sean Kee, Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 during a five-day field training exercise (FTX). The CECOS FTX is part of a fifteen-week course designed to prepare junior officers for the basics of field operations, leadership and teamwork within Seabee battalions. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)

