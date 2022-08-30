220830-N-UQ872-1002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 30, 2022) Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 students from squad four subdue an insurgent during a recent CECOS field training exercise (FTX) at the Naval Base Ventura County training sites. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7402541
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-UQ872-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 4 of 4], by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CECOS Basic Class 273 completes field exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT