Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 2 of 4]

    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by daniel davenport 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220830-N-UQ872-1002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 30, 2022) Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 students from squad four subdue an insurgent during a recent CECOS field training exercise (FTX) at the Naval Base Ventura County training sites. (U.S. Navy Photo by Daniel Davenport)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 17:34
    Photo ID: 7402541
    VIRIN: 220830-N-UQ872-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX [Image 4 of 4], by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX
    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX
    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX
    CECOS Basic Class 273 FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CECOS Basic Class 273 completes field exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School
    Center for Seabees and Facility Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT