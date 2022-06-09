Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), assigned to Carrier Strike Group Three, arrives in Naval Station Everett, Washington, Sept. 6, following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7402485
|VIRIN:
|220906-N-VQ841-1006
|Resolution:
|6467x4311
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Momsen Returns to Naval Station Everett [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
