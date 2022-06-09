Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Momsen Returns to Naval Station Everett [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Momsen Returns to Naval Station Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Soto 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) reuintes with his family on pier at Naval Station Everett, Washington, Sept. 6. The Momsen, assigned to Carrier Strike Group Three, returned following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto))

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:52
    Photo ID: 7402498
    VIRIN: 220906-N-VQ841-1378
    Resolution: 2862x3182
    Size: 909.38 KB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Momsen Returns to Naval Station Everett [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

