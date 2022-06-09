USS Momsen Returns to Naval Station Everett

A Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) reuintes with his family on pier at Naval Station Everett, Washington, Sept. 6. The Momsen, assigned to Carrier Strike Group Three, returned following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto))

Date Taken: 09.06.2022
Location: EVERETT, WA, US