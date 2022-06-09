USS Momsen Returns to Homeport

EVERETT, Wash. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), assigned to Carrier Strike Group Three, returned to Naval Station Everett, Sept. 6, following a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets.



Momsen departed Everett Feb. 7 to support maritime security and enhance regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. Momsen conducted independent operations in and around the South China Sea, participating in cooperative deployments strengthening relationships with partnering allies. These efforts included a bi-lateral exercises focused on increasing interoperability with the Indian Navy’s guided-missile frigate INS Trishul (F 43).



Momsen made a historic port visit to Goa, India, April 23. The scheduled port call included a ship visit and tour by Indian Navy officials as part of continued efforts to establish partnerships and enhance cooperation between the nations. The visit focused on aviation capabilities and the impact on the nations’ longstanding relationship.



In the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Momsen participated in exercise Iron Defender 2022, an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and forces from the United Arab Emirates. The exercise focused on maritime security operations, mine countermeasures and harbor defense. The event included a medical team embarkation, demonstrating the capabilities of shipboard medicine for UAE officials, and a morale building sporting event between the two nations.



While operating in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 counter-narcotics operations, Momsen worked in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, seizing 640 kilograms of methamphetamine worth $39 million from a fishing vessel while patrolling international waters in the Gulf of Oman.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



