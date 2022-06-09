Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) handle line as the ship arrives in Naval Station Everett, Washington, Sept. 6. The Momsen, assigned to Carrier Strike Group Three, returned following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7402489
|VIRIN:
|220906-N-VQ841-1285
|Resolution:
|6720x3105
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Momsen Returns to Naval Station Everett [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
