USAAAD Trains With Local Civilian Search and Rescue

An aircrew assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima Training Center prepares to hoist a simulated SKED litter patient with a member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Aug. 28, 2022. A member of a local civilian media new outlet was on hand to cover the training.(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US