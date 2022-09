A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima Training Center prepares to hoist a simulated SKED litter patient with a member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 13:37 Photo ID: 7402125 VIRIN: 220828-A-OE827-370 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.86 MB Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAAAD Trains With Local Civilian Search and Rescue [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.