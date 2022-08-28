An Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima Training Center prepares to hoist a simulated SKED litter patient with a member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 13:37
|Photo ID:
|7402130
|VIRIN:
|220828-A-OE827-938
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAAAD Trains With Local Civilian Search and Rescue [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT