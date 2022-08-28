Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAAAD Trains With Local Civilian Search and Rescue

    USAAAD Trains With Local Civilian Search and Rescue

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima Training Center is hoisted into a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter with a member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 13:37
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 
    medevac
    sar
    hoist
    dustoff
    dsca
    air ambulance

