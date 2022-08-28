USAAAD Trains With Local Civilian Search and Rescue

A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima Training Center is hoisted into a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter with a member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

