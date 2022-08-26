Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Andrew Scoville, food service supervisor, assigned to the 48th Force Support Squadron takes a water break during a run-a-thon in support of Operation Warm Heart at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 26, 2022. Volunteers ran laps around the track in order to raise money to be used as emergency funds for Airmen in difficult situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)

