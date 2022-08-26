U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Stephen Zampelli, conventional maintenance technician assigned to 48th Maintenance Group participates in a run-a-thon in support of Operation Warm Heart at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 26, 2022. Operation Warm Heart is a non-profit program run by the first sergeant council, which raises money to return back to the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:41 Photo ID: 7401876 VIRIN: 220826-F-UJ371-1281 Resolution: 3451x2303 Size: 408.87 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.