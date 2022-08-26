U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Gabriel Reynolds, assistant dedicated crew chief, assigned to the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit runs laps to help raise awareness for Operation Warm Heart at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 26, 2022. For each lap completed during the event, the runner's sponsors donated to the non-profit charity, which provides emergency funds for Airmen in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7401874
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-UJ371-1123
|Resolution:
|5073x3386
|Size:
|776.37 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS
