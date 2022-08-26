Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon [Image 1 of 4]

    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Gabriel Reynolds, assistant dedicated crew chief, assigned to the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit runs laps to help raise awareness for Operation Warm Heart at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 26, 2022. For each lap completed during the event, the runner's sponsors donated to the non-profit charity, which provides emergency funds for Airmen in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Warm Heart
    48FW
    Liberity Wing
    Run-A-Thon

