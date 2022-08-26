Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon [Image 2 of 4]

    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Joshua Clark, combat muntion training section chief, assigned to 48th Maintenance Group runs laps to help raise awareness for Operation Warm Heart at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 26, 2022. Operation Warm Heart is a non-profit program run by the first sergeant council, which raises money to return back to the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:41
    Photo ID: 7401875
    VIRIN: 220826-F-UJ371-1193
    Resolution: 4421x2951
    Size: 529.57 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon
    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon
    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon
    Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Warm Heart
    48FW
    Liberity Wing
    Run-A-Thon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT