Operation Warm Heart Run-A-Thon

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Joshua Clark, combat muntion training section chief, assigned to 48th Maintenance Group runs laps to help raise awareness for Operation Warm Heart at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 26, 2022. Operation Warm Heart is a non-profit program run by the first sergeant council, which raises money to return back to the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)

