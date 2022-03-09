Nothing beats the heat like live fire training

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - A member of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight completes a structural live fire training at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 3, 2022. The live fire training is an annual career field training requirement. The flight also used this training as an opportunity to complete practicals for Airmen enrolled in driver/operator and fire officer training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

